The Team Rogerson-trained Comeback will attempt to extend his winning streak to six today when he lines up in the $35,000 Platinum Homes Taranaki 1200 at Trentham.

Graeme Rogerson, who trains the gelding in partnership with wife Debbie and granddaughter Bailey, said they have been able to get on top of soundness issues that have plagued Comeback his entire career.

"He's getting better all the time," he said. "He's not the soundest horse in the world, but he's been placed right and he does a lot of work on the treadmill and in the aqua walker."

Rogerson expects Comeback to continue his picket fence formline today but is wary of running into dual stakes winner New York Minute for the first time today.

"He's just a good, tough horse. I am happy with him [heading into today]," he said.

"He will run well, that New York Minute is a very good horse, but I think this horse is too."

Rogerson has a lot of time for the son of Makfi and is eyeing some stakes targets with his gelding in the coming months, which could extend into the spring if he performs well.

"We are trying to get him up now to run in Group company," he said. "He'll head to the Opunake Cup (Listed, 1400m) and the Winter Cup (Group 3, 1600m) and then we might freshen him up for the Foxbridge Plate (Group 2, 1200m) and the Tarzino Trophy (Group 1, 1400m). I like the horse."

Meanwhile, Rogerson will line up two other runners on the Trentham card. Dual Group 1 winner Gallante will have his fifth start over fences in the Super Star Sea King Hurdle (2500m) and Rogerson believes he doesn't need to improve much from his third placing at Hastings last month to win today.

"His run was really good at Hastings on dry ground. I thought he went enormous, he doesn't have to improve much," he said.

"Gallante is a wet track horse and jumps well.

"He's only had a few hurdles races, but he will run well."

Stablemate Sweet Treat will contest the last race on the card, the Pete's Joinery, Precise Design & Build 2100, and Rogerson is expecting a bold showing from the five-year-old mare with 4kg-claiming apprentice Joshua Kam aboard.

"With Sweet Treat I don't know about the puggy ground, but I have put a 4 kilo claimer on her," he said.

"Josh Kam rides her in track work. You take the risk with an apprentice, but in saying that you get 4kg."

- NZ Racing Desk