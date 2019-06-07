COMMENT:

When the golden generation headed off to retirement and foreign pastures after securing a consecutive World Cup title in 2015, the All Blacks faced a potentially long and difficult road being without them.

The rest of the world looked on, convinced it would be next to impossible for the All Blacks to operate successfully in 2016 without Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Tony Woodcock and Keven Mealamu.

They were losing in excess of 800 tests caps and arguably the two greatest All Blacks in history.

Experience and quality of that nature would take years to rebuild

