Spanish clubs like Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are increasingly testing their girls' teams in leagues filled with boys' teams. Is this the future of women's soccer development?

It is not just the jerseys, the deep blue and the blood red, that make the players instantly recognisable as representatives of Barcelona's fabled youth system.

It is the way they play, too, how they have been imbued with the soccer club's style. It shows in the results this season: 30 games played, 30 games won, a scarcely probable 329 goals scored in a league largely consisting of neighbourhood teams from

Related articles: