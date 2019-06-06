COMMENT:

Years before Andy Ruiz Jr stopped Anthony Joshua in one of boxing's biggest upsets, years even before his weight blew out to more than 140kg and he was a wannabe gangster on the streets of California, his parents called him the Destroyer because he was always breaking things as a kid.

The likeable Mexican-American revealed that to the Herald before he challenged Kiwi Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO heavyweight title in Auckland in late 2016 and while he lost that fight narrowly on points, he struck a blow for overweight blokes all over the world when he broke

