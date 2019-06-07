Boys "have a go at her" on the field and try to "hit on her" off it but nothing will stop Bree-Anna Williams from achieving her goal - to referee rugby at the very top.

"When I was 3 granddad would watch rugby and I would sit on the couch and snuggle up to him. I didn't know how to say rugby so I called it 'Crash, Kick and Throw'," the 14-year-old told the Weekend Herald.

Bree, as she is known, played soccer, netball and water polo. Then at 9 she joined the Frankton rugby club and was the only

Related articles: