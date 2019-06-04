The New Zealand Under 20s have opened their 2019 account with a 45-13 win over Georgia at the World Rugby Under 20 Championships in Argentina this morning.

Billed to be a fierce forward encounter the New Zealand team stood up to their powerful opponents, absorbing plenty of early pressure.

While Georgia opened the scoring with a penalty, it was New Zealand lock Taine Plumtree who crossed the stripe first.

An acrobatic effort from Kohan Herbert and strong showing from Dallas McLeod added two further tries to the score card and saw the New Zealand side lead 19-6 at the break.

Georgia got within six points of the lead when going over for the opening try of the second spell but it was one way traffic after that point.

New Zealand ran in four second half tries; Leicester Faingaanuku, Quinn Tupaea, George Dyer and Jeriah Mua all crossing for five pointers.

Captain Kianu Kereru Symes paid credit to the hard working Georgian side.

"We knew they were going to bring it and they definitely did. We kept our intensity up and stepped it up another level when our replacements came on and that's a real positive for us.

"We are happy with how we played but there is plenty to work on so that's a good start for us. We'll flush this result and move onto the next one," said Kereru Symes.

The win sees the New Zealand Under 20s top Pool C courtesy of points difference, their next match is against Scotland on Sunday morning.

New Zealand 45 (Taine Plumtree, Kohan Herbert, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Faingaanuku, Quinn Tupaea, George Dyer, Jeriah Mua tries, Rivez Reihana 5 con)

Georgia 13