He calculatedly waited more than a minute to get his revenge, but in the end "The Beast" gave up any pretence of playing basketball and simply went in for the kill.

American basketballer Calvin Abueva has delivered one of the craziest, cheapest hits seen on a basketball court in recent years during a professional game in the Philippines.

Known as "The Beast", 31-year-old Abueva completely lost it in the fourth quarter of his TNT KaTropa's game against Phoenix Pulse.

In a game of high drama, Abueva was just minutes earlier punched in the groin by American rival Terrence Jones as the Phoenix power forward was getting back to his feet after being knocked to the deck during a legal tussle for a loose ball.

Jones' low blow left Abueva rolling around on the floor clutching his groin — but the referees missed the whole thing and Jones walked away without a punishment. He was even spotted dancing around his teammates, celebrating the cheap shot he'd just got away with.

Abueva, however, was never going to let it stand.

On the resulting play, Abueva went up to Jones and had to be blocked from going at him by teammates and opposition players.

With Jones latching onto a loose rebound on the next play, Abueva had the tiny window he needed to go after his rival.

As Jones picked up the ball near the corner of the court, Abueva came flying in with a swinging right arm that smacked across the neck of the Phoenix import, sending him flying towards the bench.

The clothesline hit had players and officials running onto the court in retaliation as Jones got back to his feet to charge after the man who had just knocked him down.

Incredibly, Abueva didn't even attempt to disguise the hit, simply standing tall and proud pointing out to the bleachers as the madness erupted around him.

He even had the nerves to dance and strut in a clear provocation towards the Phoenix bench as the match officials decided how to punish him after reviewing the footage.

It didn't take long for the referees to issue Abueva a flagrant foul penalty two — an immediate ejection from the game.

As he walked off the court, Jones got the last laugh by dancing again and giving Abueva a send-off as he was escorted to the locker rooms.

Incredibly, Jones laughed off the incident when asked after the game.

"He's a funny guy. He likes to, you know, get the crowd involved and I like the entertainment part of it," Jones said, according to ABS CBN News.

"But, you know, he's lucky his teammates got him away from me when they did."

Incredibly, the hit is not even the biggest controversy Abueva has ben involved in this season.

He is still yet to be cleared over extraordinary accusations he swore at a rival player's girlfriend and simulated a sex act towards her in the middle of a game.

Maika Rivera, the girlfriend of American-Filipino basketballer Ray Parks, last week said she is considering taking legal action against Abueva, claiming he twice called her a "b***" and made a sexual gesture towards her where he pretended to masturbate in her direction, in front of her boyfriend.