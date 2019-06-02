Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best 'First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

No.1. Hastings Boys High School

Connor Wadley of Hastings BHS.

This is the first week of the Super 8 Comp and Hastings Boys High School will be hosting Palmerston North Boys High School. Hastings Boys prepared with a 70-3 win over Lindisfarne College on Thursday. Jordan Thomason-Dunn at second five-eighth is bringing the team together and will be a force to be reckoned with throughout the season. Connor Wadley at openside flanker is really opening up the rucks with his pursuit of the turnover right when the ball carrier hits the ground and we will see that on Saturday.

Next Game: vs Palmerston North Boys High School in Hastings at 12pm on Saturday



No.2. Rotorua Boys High School

Coming off a few weeks' rest Rotorua Boys have a big game against their "Bay" rivals Tauranga Boys College. This is one of those games that you know that the atmosphere will be pumping. Tuki Simpkins at No.8 is hard to miss on the field and gets through a heavy workload throughout the game. Manu Paea, who will be in at centre, has a lot to offer when it comes to speed of the ball going through the hands and his creativity comes to life when the ball is in his hands.

Next Game: vs Tauranga Boys College in Rotorua at 12 on Saturday.



No.3. Otago Boys High School

Otago Boys will have South Otago HS this Saturday and will look to put up some points against the smaller school. I expect Otago Boys to get some much needed minutes to their wider squad and making sure that the team will gain more experience. The front row has been great with Tevita Pole at prop really shining in the past few games and has made the most of his national showing. The other prop Marika Parker has also followed suit and has helped the team out in such a big way. From Motoki Tanaka at halfback, Tevita Asi at first five-eighth, Jake Te Hiwi in centre and Max Brown at fullback this backline is pulling together strongly.

Next Game: vs South Otago High School in Balclutha at 12pm



No.4. Hamilton Boys High School

Hakaria Richards-Coxhead of Hamilton BHS.

Hamilton Boys had their traditional game against Auckland Grammar School in their 100th meeting. It was a close affair with Grammar having control almost right to the end of the match. Captain Hakaraia Richards-Coxhead at prop really carried the ball well, doing his part to keep the ball going forward. Blindside flanker Heath MacEwan and No.8 Solomon Tyrell also carried the ball forward giving their backs time to set. Number 10 Credence Harrison and Luka Den Hertog from fullback gave their boys at chance by keeping the ball alive and pinpointing gaps. Hamilton Boys will welcome New Plymouth Boys High School with their first Super 8 game of the year.

Next Game: vs New Plymouth Boys High School at 12pm in Hamilton on Thursday.



No.5. Auckland GS

It was a tough loss for Auckland Grammar having to play four games in 11 days as well as trying to get a win from a top five team in the country. Auckland Grammar had a lot to learn about themselves with these past four games because they built confidence in themselves, built character, mental toughness of this high level of rugby. Even though Auckland Grammar suffered their first loss I think they will be a way better as a whole because of this experience. No.8 Sosaia Moala has been playing at a very high level and maybe the best No.8 in the country right now. Year 12 players Aisea Sakopo at fullback and hooker Finau Halafihi have been standout so far.

Next Game: vs Tangaroa College at Grammar 2.30pm Saturday in Auckland



No.6. King's College

After a much-needed rest, King's College look to come back from the long weekend rested. I have them sixth but they still are looking like a top three team on paper. King's play Mt Albert Grammar School away which is never easy but they have been building team confidence with their score lines. Centre Meihana Gridley and number 10 Aidan Morgan are players to watch who should jump to another level this week.

Next Game: vs MAGS at MAGS 2.30pm Saturday in Auckland



No.7. St Kentigern College

Tiaan Tauakipulu of St Kentigern College.

Got to be one of the best game ending kicks I have seen in 1st XV Rugby. Playing the 2018 National Champions, the Moascar Cup up for grabs, the lingering feeling of the recruiting penalty still in the air and you could just feel all of it. Both St Peter's and St Kentigern playing their hearts out and it came down to a 45m penalty in the last minute. Winger Jona Mataiciwa kicking four from four to that point, in the wind and rain, he made it look easy kicking the game winner, and getting the Moascar Cup back in their trophy cabinet. New Zealand Schools rep Tiaan Tauakipulu at prop was impressive, as was captain Cam Church at openside. They will have to repeat their efforts with De La Salle College looking to take that Moascar Cup off their hands.

Next Game: vs De La Salle College at St Kentigern College 2.30pm in Auckland



No.8. Kelston Boys High School

I still think that this Kelston team are on the right track and really bring their game together and ready to blow up. One thing that we forget is that this team is mostly made up of Year 12 players and so they still make Year 12 mistakes. The forward pack right now is getting physical, making big tackles, setting up their phases quicker and the back line gets that fast ball. Kelston Boys will travel down the road to Liston College this Saturday and should continue to get better by building their combinations. The lock situation they have there with Year 12 Faith Kelekele and Year 11 Senita Lauaki has only grown since the start of the season and you can see Zyon Maiuu at blindside, openside Junior Fausia and Kaleb Emile Vaoga all stand up and answer that call to lead.

Next Game: vs Liston College at Liston College 2:30 in Auckland



No.9. Scots College

With superstar in the making centre Ethan Webster-Nonu back in the line up after coming back from injury you can already see the change that he brings. The ball moves a lot faster on offence getting it from one side to the other, defence moves up quickly and the pressure of having to always make plays has been lifted a bit for first-five Oryaan Kalolo and fullback Roderick Solo. Scots College have two games this week with one on Wednesday in Napier against Napier Boys High School and then on Saturday against Kapiti College at home. I would be interested to see how they recover as a team from Wednesday to Saturday.

Next Game: vs Napier Boys High School at Napier 10:15 am Wednesday



No.10. Sacred Heart College

Sacred Heart College are close to hitting their best possible line up and they will be a very hard team to play when that happens. The team led by captain and fullback Brian Lealiifano and Jackson Rainsford at first five-eighth, makes it hard for teams to really target a main attacking area. Rainsford has got his kicking on point right now and seems to put it right where he needs it to be, and Lealiifano is such a hard player to track down when he has the ball in hand. No.8 Sionekau Lokeni and openside Corey Kellow have held it down in the forwards with big runs and hard hitting also coming from prop Peter Neli.

Next Game: vs Aorere College at Sacred Heart College 2.30pm in Auckland



No.11. Nelson College

Nelson College are back to being their best after a little bit of a shaky start to the season for the roster they on paper. They are on a four game winning streak right now with big wins over St Bede's College and Rangiora High School that I feel have brought them back to a winning attitude. Apart from their openside Anton Segner, others like Taya Brown at No.8, lock Daniel Dixon and halfback Mason Lund have all stepped up and taken control of their roles in the team and it's paying off. The team is still growing and that is a great place to be as the season is still young and they will be so much stronger come end of July.

Next Game: vs Waimea Combined in Motueka High School 12pm Saturday



No.12. St Bede's College

St Bede's College clocked up a big win last week, 69-10 over Waimea Combined. The forwards have been great with Year 12 No.8 George Methven playing hard, making tackles, cleaning bodies out of the rucks and playing a great support player. Captain Dominic Gardiner at blindside has really put up his hand for one of the best No.6's in the country. Number 10 Kynan Stowers-Smith has maybe moved his rep selection to first five-eighth and not at fullback or as a midfielder as he was seen as last year. Also they have Year 11 winger Loti Sevele who has been a scoring machine so far and is looking in good shape. The next game is an away game against St Kevin's College in one of their Inter-School games. They will play Christ's College this Saturday and it is going to be a massive game for both teams and a great game to watch.

Next Game: vs St Kevin's College in Oamaru, 12.15 pm Tuesday



No.13. Christchurch BHS

Coming off a big win over rivals Christ's College, Christchurch Boys are making that next step up as they do every year. They have a lot of talent on their team with guys like halfback and captain Max Hughes who knows their game plan better than anyone and he has first-five Ollie Lewis right there with him. Both these players are right at the top of their positions in the country and when you watch them it's not hard to see why. Prop Ben Lopas has just come back from injury and played a monster game this past week but we will have to see how bad his injury is that he suffered just before fulltime. Jamie Hannah at lock was a guy I thought was one of the best on the field and he showed that anywhere where he was involved he made a difference. They are up against Shirley Boys High School this week and will continue to play their game plan and structure and we will see them step up another level this month.

Next Game: vs Shirley Boys High School at Christchurch Boys High School at 2.45pm



No.14. St Peter's College

It's not easy for any team to lose a game that St Peter's College suffered on Saturday. I felt they were the stronger team that had control and were making all the plays. They were very strong on defence holding St Kentigern College from going over for a try. St Peter's were in every way taking control of it except for scrum time where they need to really address that in training this week. They can easily bounce back because they have a strong group of players that know how to win and how to lead a team. Naryan Strickland is looking like one of the best hookers in the country right now and is having solid games every time he takes the field. Openside Misi Tapa has a no-nonsense attitude on the field and it is contagious to the rest of the team. Then you have one of the best Year 12 players in the country at number 10 AJ Faleafaga guiding you around the park. I think they will be alright. They will play Dilworth School away and have time to work on their game again and make a run for that Top 4 in the 1A.



Next Game: vs Dilworth School at Dilworth 2.30pm in Auckland on Saturday.



No.15. New Plymouth BHS

Jack Parker of New Plymouth BHS.

The boys from Taranaki had a good win last week over St Patrick's College Silverstream winning 37-15. New Plymouth Boys are still without their key player Blair Murray who is looking at being back after the school holidays. They have worked together as a team and found ways to win. Year 12 first-five Jack Parker has been a real gem in the way he works the game in their favour and plays the game percentages well. Parker has had William Guthrie at centre who has been so strong in offence and defence making sure that they are a threat in attack and scoring points from their set piece. Thomas Murray Edwards at No.8 has made his forward pack a force with Tutirangi Anderson. They will play Hamilton Boys' High School on Thursday which will be a great match up to watch.

Next Game: vs Hamilton Boys High School in Hamilton at 12pm Thursday