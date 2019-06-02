The heavyweight boxing world has been turned on its head after Mexican Andy Ruiz knocked out unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz knocked the previously undefeated Joshua four times in the fight, with the referee waving the fight off in the seventh round after Joshua failed to respond when asked "are you ready to box?"

Joshua looked to have the upper hand early in the third round when he knocked Ruiz down, but the Mexican got straight up and knocked Joshua down.

The British fighter was knocked down twice in the third round before being so twice more in the seventh.

Ruiz claimed the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBA belts in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight boxing history.

"I feel so good man, this is what I've been dreaming about, this is what I've been working so hard for and I can't believe my dreams just came true," Ruiz said after the fight.

"Right now I want to celebrate. I just made history."

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said Joshua looked flat in the fight.

"AJ got sloppy...got sloppy, got caught," Hearn said.

"Now we'll see what AJ is about."