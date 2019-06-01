A goal to Liverpool quickly made headlines during the first few minutes of the Champions League final.

But that was until a female streaker stole the show.

The pitch invader, who is believed to be Kinsey Wolanski, ran out onto the pitch in the 18th minute wearing a 'Vitaly Uncensored' bodysuit while security chased her down.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, catching the attention of fans around the world with many praising her for saving the "boring" match.

The pitch invader runs onto the field. Photo / Getty

"When everybody talks about the female streaker, you know how boring the game is," one user wrote.

"If it hadn't been for that early penalty and that scantily clad pitch invader then I'd have been severely disappointed with this first half," said another.

It is understood Wolanski, who boasts 321,000 followers on Instagram, ran onto the pitch as part of a Vitality Uncensored YouTube prank.

Vitaly Uncensored's YouTube channel has 1.6 billion views and is run by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who invaded the 2014 World Cup final.