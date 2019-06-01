Tickle Me Pink continued her incredible fightback from a debilitating early season illness by winning the 3YO Ruby at the Harness Jewels in Christchurch yesterday.

But it did not come before the Addington siren sounded and trainer-driver Tony Herlihy had to argue his case to help the filly keep the Group1 title.

Herlihy's sulky stay touched the off side of Joshua Dickie's cart when Tickle Me Pink and Tricky Ric fought out the finish of the race.

An inquiry into the incident was dismissed when Dickie opted not to protest and Tickle Me Pink kept her unbeaten record for the season intact.

"We did touch stays but they only tapped. It has to be more than that to take a race off you," Herlihy said.

Tickle Me Pink's win has put Herlihy in a slightly tricky spot.

Beating New Zealand's best colts and geldings for the second time meant the filly deserves a shot at the Breeders Crown Series.

However, Tickle Me Pink has done so much in a short space of time, the trainer-driver will consider whether a trip to Australia is too much to ask of the three-year-old.

"She has done so much in five weeks that I would like to give her a break," he said. "I will have to have a word with the owners and decide from there."

• Turn It Up called on his fighting qualities to cap an incredible season with a win in the 4YO Emerald.

Mark Purdon, who drove the pin-up pacer and co-trains him with Natalie Rasmussen, admitted the equine freak show was out on his feet by the end of of the Group 1 feature.

That did not look to be the case as Purdon sat quietly in the cart while Henry Hubert and driver John Dunn challenged on the passing lane.

The master trainer said after the race Turn It Up was purely running on heart in the tough conditions.

"He was getting tired that last bit," Purdon said. "He had copped a bit of pressure and he went a 1m 55s mile-rate."

Turn It Up stopped the clock in 2m22.6s for the 1980m event, a mile rate of 1m 55.8s.

Purdon confirmed Turn It Up would head to the spelling paddock after his win and the New Zealand Cup would be on his agenda on his return to training "at this stage".

Henry Hubert, who began well from barrier one and trailed Turn It Up throughout, got within half a length of the winner at the finish.

Nandolo, who tracked the Robert Dunn-trained pacer for the entire 1980m event, ran arguably the race of his career to record a Group 1 placing.

- NZ Harness Racing