The first episode of The Agenda's daily Cricket World Cup Special has been released.

Panellists Jeremy Wells, Matt Heath and New Zealand Herald writer Dylan Cleaver analyse the first game between England and South Africa, and weigh up New Zealand's chances of taking out the title.

Discussing the Black Caps' upcoming game against Sri Lanka, Cleaver said it was essential the side opened their campaign with a strong performance.

"To use a horrible cliche, this is a must win," Cleaver said. "New Zealand have to win this, they're not a good team Sri Lanka.

"If New Zealand loses this, it would be difficult to see them coming back."

The team go on to discuss potential banana skin games of the tournament and whether or not cricket needs a ceremonial first ball like baseball for the Social Media Rapid Fire.

Tossing around the idea of who would bowl it, Health offers his idea.

"The Queen? ... she used to bowl medium pace," he says.

"I imagine Prince Phillip would have bowled a bit of pace in his day, he'd get a bit of extra bounce with that height," Wells added.

The big question is of course also addressed, who will win the World Cup? And the team had some mixed opinions.

"England v Black Caps final," Heath stated before reluctantly picking the Black Caps to win it.

"I feel like it looks like England are a good chance but there's just annoying Australia," Wells said.

"Yea I think [Australia] will make it five out of six and upset England in an epic final," Cleaver said.

A new podcast will be released every weekday for the duration of the Cricket World Cup.