A fall after the finish line has ended champion jockey Opie Bosson's remarkable season in New Zealand but it could have been much worse.

Bosson was left unconscious after race six at Te Rapa on Wednesday when his mount clipped

the heels of another runner after the line.

After being taken to hospital he was released and was back home yesterday but has no recollection of the incident. "He has got concussion and is pretty sore but no broken bones," said his wife Emily Bosson.

Even if Bosson had wanted to ride at tomorrow's Ellerslie meeting he would not have been allowed to until he passes a concussion test.

But by missing tomorrow his stunning New Zealand season is over.

"Saturday was going to be his last day riding here for the season anyway," explains Emily Bosson.

"We are going on holiday soon and Opie hopes to ride in Singapore on September 21 and then resume riding here in the new season."

Being knocked out was hardly the ideal way to end a season in which Bosson passed Lance O'Sullivan as our greatest domestic group one-winning rider.

His absence left Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards looking for new jockeys for two leading chances at Ellerslie tomorrow, with Michael Coleman engaged for Burgundy Belle (race four) and Vinnie Colgan to ride Sasso Corbaro (race two).

Richards feels for Bosson ending his season on a low after the pair became the most feared trainer-jockey combo in the country this term. "Opie is an integral part of what we do and we are looking forward to that continuing next season."