Only at Chelsea could a season of such relentless turmoil, under a manager who is so loathed by so many of their supporters, culminate with a European title and a wonderful collective performance that suggests the future might well be bright after all.

This truly was the embodiment of the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea, a club that swings from chaos to celebration with all the ease of Eden Hazard drifting beyond a desperate fullback.

The Blues scored four goals in 23 minutes in the second half to blitz the Gunners 4-1 in Baku.

For those who are keeping count, the Europa League of 2019 is title No16 since the Russian money flowed into Stamford Bridge 16 years ago, and the

emphatic nature of the victory will ensure it remains entrenched in the Chelsea memory, along with the best of the others.

So, too, will Hazard. The Belgian's departure to Real Madrid has been all but confirmed and he said immediately after the game: "I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know. Maybe it's time for a new challenge."

His second half showing in Azerbaijan underlined why he is the continent's most in-demand footballer.

Hazard's two goals and assist ensured the Baku final will forever be known as much for being his final as it will for being Maurizio Sarri's first title.

How Hazard's ruthlessness contrasted with Arsenal, who knew that a win, and a subsequent return to the Champions League, would provide clarity over their long-term future. With defeat comes clouds of doubt and concern that the gap between Unai Emery's side and Europe's premier competition may only grow bigger.

The ease with which they were undone by Olivier Giroud, their former striker, for the opening goal will grate on Emery's mind.

As will Pedro's excellent finish and the raw, unwelcome truth that the club have now failed to achieve their primary objective this season. They had known well the importance of this, arguably their most important match in a decade, but after a bizarrely tame first half they crumbled when faced with the quality of Chelsea and Hazard.

Given the weight of pressure on both sides, and especially Arsenal, it was a testament to the importance of atmosphere in football that the battle of Baku felt more like a pre-season kickabout for much of a tepid first half.

The London derby of Azerbaijan felt more like a ghost final than a European final at the start, when the absence of tension was as striking as the absence of fans.

Vacant seats, coloured a soulless blue in keeping with the general feel of the stadium, stared out across the arena. There were thousands of them unoccupied, left exposed to the sweaty air by the ridiculousness of Uefa's decision to host this final on the other end of Europe and out of reach for all but around 7000 Londoners.

We could only speculate on how the players felt about it all, but it cannot have seemed right. It was no surprise that the match seemed to be undergoing its own existential crisis in the opening 20 minutes.

In terms of meaningful attacks, there was nothing of note until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bobbled a tame shot wide of the far post after nine minutes.

For a match dripping with sub-plots and intriguing contests both on and off the pitch, it was unusually tame.

Even the indomitable N'Golo Kante did not appear to be himself, although he was clearly far from fit.

Kante had limped out of Chelsea's final training session with a knee injury and looked to be unavailable. Sarri's decision to pick the Frenchman was a gamble and even the

notoriously stubborn Italian must have doubted himself when Kante began the evening by punting two simple passes into touch.

That wastefulness in possession defined Chelsea's start to the night, with Arsenal

imposing themselves better on the opening exchanges.

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka were dominating the midfield, and Emery's side could, and perhaps should, have been awarded a penalty when Alexandre Lacazette was tripped by Kepa Arriza-balaga, the Chelsea goalkeeper, inside the box.

It was a surprise that no penalty was awarded, and even more of a surprise when the video assistant referee was not consulted, either.

Arsenal pushed on regardless, with Sead Kolasinac enjoying space down the left and Xhaka scraping the bar with a long-range effort.

Chelsea were far from comfortable, but they found some belated vigour before the break.

The involvement of Hazard helped them to first gain confidence and then create two of the game's clearest chances.

Petr Cech, in his final match as a footballer, thwarted his past — and possibly future — employers with sharp, alert saves from Emerson Palmieri and Giroud.

The Hazard threat loomed large. The Belgian surged past two challenges before finding Giroud again. The shot was blocked on that occasion, but the grim reality for Arsenal was that Giroud's goal was coming.

Just a few moments later he attacked Emerson's left-wing cross as Laurent Koscielny hesitated alongside him. The header, firm and low, was devastating.

Before Arsenal could adapt, it was two. Again Hazard was involved, and Pedro's finish from the Belgian's pass was accurate, if not clean. By this point, Emery's side had lost all their confidence and most of their composure.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had started brilliantly, but lost his way along with his team-mates.

His shove on Giroud in the penalty area was needless.

Hazard, inevitably, rolled home the penalty.

Arsenal found hope in Alex Iwobi, off the bench to lash home from range. Iwobi's effort, on the bounce, flew like one of the pre-match fireworks through a pile of bodies and into Kepa's top corner.

The little pocket of red shirts celebrated in their section, but they knew the game was up.

Hazard would not allow Arsenal much time for hope, combining again with Giroud and rolling in his second, and surely final, goal in Chelsea blue.

He leaves as a legend.

- Telegraph Group Ltd