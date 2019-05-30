Cubs outfielder Albert Almora was left visibly shaken after he accidentally struck a child with a foul ball during today's MLB matchup against the Astros.

The foul ball was hooked into the seats of the Houston ballpark and hit a small girl who was quickly taken up the stairs by an adult.

According to ESPN's in-game commentary, the child is awake and conscious, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A young child is rushed from the stands after being injured by a hard foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. Photo / Getty

The extent of the injury to the child is still unknown. Almora – who was seen crying after the incident and was consoled by a security guard – was clearly affected by the unfortunate scary moment.

Advertisement

Albert Almora Jr down on one knee after a foul ball apparently hit a small kid/baby in the stands. Was rushed upstairs immediately. Minute Maid has gone quiet. Awful scene here — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) May 30, 2019

David LeVasseur, a fan who caught the foul ball off a ricochet, said he did not see the ball hit the child but heard screaming.

Jason Heyward checks on Albert Almora Jr. Photo / Getty Images

"He rips a line drive down the third-base line and it comes in and it looks like it hits someone hard," LeVasseur told the Houston Chronicle. "It bounces, comes down and hits the guy to my left off ricochet and the next thing you know it's at my feet. I pick it up and all we heard was screaming.

"All we heard was screaming … We saw this dad pick up a child and run up the stairs. He took off running."

"I (came) upstairs and see the first-aid guys up there and the dad is holding the girl. She (was) alert, she's conscious, she's fine. I was just going to give somebody in the family the ball. They kind of, naturally, shook it off. I asked the first-aid guy if she was OK and he said he didn't know."

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. reacts after hitting a foul ball that struck a child. Photo / Getty Images

Fan safety has been a big point of discussion in baseball. In February 2018, the MLB mandated netting to be extended to prevent injuries.

The Cubs ended up beating the Astros 2-1.