It was easy to sympathise with Leon MacDonald when he faced the media after the Blues' loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch and was asked about Rieko Ioane's late try in the corner late in the match.

Before the try, which put his side within striking distance, was awarded, MacDonald and his assistants had to go through the agony of the television match official watching replay after replay of the grounding. There was a hint of a knock-on in Ioane's flamboyant and not altogether untypical touchdown.

"A little bit, yeah," was MacDonald's reply when asked about whether he was worried the try would be overturned. "It's… a killer for the coach if that's a knock on. I'm trying to say it in a nice way – if you can't put the ball down properly we're going to have to practice it which is a bit of a worry."

Putting the spotlight on Ioane in this way is probably a little unfair because he's doing his bit in terms of getting across the try line. He's scored a nine tries this season, more than a quarter of his team's total of 35. That's a problem.

What's truly holding this team back is their collective failure to get across the line often enough.

The briefest look at the points table suggests the Blues have the second best defence in Super Rugby. Well, they've conceded the second fewest points, anyway.

Unsurprisingly, the table-topping and defending champion Crusaders lead the way in terms of points scored and conceded. Scott Robertson's team have let in only 217 points, the Blues, 289.

What truly sets the Crusaders and most other teams apart from the Blues is the number of tries they have scored and the points they have amassed.

The Blues' 35 tries are included in a total of 273 points, the worst of any Australasian team. The Crusaders have scored 59 tries for a total of 404 points.

How do the Blues fix this? One of the criticisms of this woefully under-performing franchise has been their attention to detail, or lack of it. But that has improved markedly under MacDonald in his first year as head coach.

Former head coach Tana Umaga is clearly doing his bit as head of defence – a job which requires his players to operate with clear heads but also a willingness to work for each other. They're doing that and more.

Their pack is operating far better under Tom Coventry, too. The Blues put up a wall in Christchurch and refused to allow the home pack to dominate them via lineout drives as they have done so against many other teams this season. Significantly, the Blues forwards were busy two days beforehand in front of the assembled media working out ways to do just that.

After his team's 19-11 victory at their fortress, Crusaders coach Robertson mentioned Coventry by name for the improvements the former Chiefs man has made.

The final piece of the puzzle is working out how to finish off their try-scoring opportunities. They are the side who look under pressure when only metres away from the opposition line and it is an issue that has plagued them all season.

Because of this and the associated fact they are currently in 13th position on the table, they are unlikely candidates to make the playoffs despite being only four points outside the top eight.

Can they flick the switch on their attack for their remaining three regular season games, starting with the Bulls at Eden Park on Friday night?

They will need to in order to have any chance and the onus will be on Rieko Ioane to lead the way as he has all season.

Score them any way you like, Rieko, as long as you score them.