An unfortunate employee of the Chicago White Sox is going viral for one of the worst ceremonial first pitches baseball has ever had to suffer.

The invitation to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game starts is a high honour often gifted to local celebrities and respected visitors.

Having people from all walks of life toss the first pitch has resulted in some champagne slapstick comedy over the years, but this White Sox fan may just be the new clubhouse leader in the never-ending debate of the worst first pitch ever thrown.

The woman, given the honour to throw the first pitch at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate field after being awarded the ball club's employee of the month gong, is now an international laughing stock.

Here's why.

Having been assigned the task of tossing the ball from the pitcher's mound to the catcher just over 18m away, with the entire diamond to aim for, the woman proved unable to meet the challenge.

A local photographer, who had casually inserted himself to stand 5m clear of the strike zone inside the in-field to capture the woman's throw would soon regret his decision.

The woman lined up and proceeded to hit him right in the melon from an almost impossible position.

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

There was a chorus of laughter from across the stadium as the woman went to retrieve the loose ball that had rebounded off the photographer just in front of the mound.

The photographer, who had fallen to the ground, got back to his feet with a grin on his face.

A man claiming to be the poor bloke beaned in the head later confirmed both he and his camera were in one piece.

Happy to report that both myself and the camera are okay 👌📸 https://t.co/Pu04xYY7Z8 — Darren Georgia (@darrencgeorgia) May 29, 2019

He was able to capture some incredible action shots of the moment his life flashed before his eyes.

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

Fortunately for the woman's sake, she is just one of countless fans to make a fool of themselves on the mound.

Here's just a small taste of some of the better ones.

Could have been worse fam. pic.twitter.com/0gZXgklJRT — Tim (@ChasingBanner18) May 29, 2019

#TBT Not sure what was wilder, the Cincinnati mayor's first pitch or Eric Davis' suit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/oo3soI78Hv — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 4, 2019

For those that remembered there was a baseball game to be played after the woman's atrocities, the White Sox eventually went on to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 in a game that stretched over two days because of rain delays.

Pitcher Alex Colome had a perfect no-hitter in the ninth innings as the Sox pulled out of their 2-6 losing streak.