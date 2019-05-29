Two Indigenous State of Origin stars will refuse to sing the Australian national anthem because it does not represent their people.

Wing Josh Addo-Carr has joined New South Wales playmaker Cody Walker in saying he will stand silently when Advance Australia Fair is played before the opening State of Origin game in Brisbane.

Addo-Carr told the Sydney Morning Herald: ""The anthem doesn't represent us as Indigenous people. We have to change it.

"I respect what he (Walker) said. We are Australians too. Indigenous people were the first people here, on the land.

"I have full support of Cody's decision and I will be behind him all the way."

Walker started the move - reminiscent of the way American sports stars who took a knee during anthem playing - before the February match between the Indigenous and Maori All Stars in Melbourne.

The SMH reported Addo-Carr wants a national conversation to address the absence of Indigenous reference in the anthem.

"I've forgotten how to sing it. I haven't been to school in about 10 years. I hardly sing it anyway," he said.

"I am a proud Australian man but a proud Indigenous man, too. If it's not going to stand for my people, why should I sing it?"

Walker has reconfirmed his stand, one that retired superstar Johnathan Thurston received a surprising lack of discussion.

Game one in Brisbane is played on Wednesday.