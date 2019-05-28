Yesterday morning reminded Aaron Kuru what he has been missing.

And the rest of the jumps racing community will get that reminder when jumps racing returns to Ellerslie on Monday.

There were no jumps races at the home of Auckland racing last year as the track closed in March for its successful drainage work and by the time it re-opened in October the jumps season was over.

Among other changes two live steeplechase fences have been moved from their former positions on the outside of the back straight to the inside trials track, meaning horses will make a tighter right turn into the trials track inside the back straight, jump the two fences then veer left through a gap to climb the famous Ellerslie hill.

Leading jumps jockey Kuru said the altered steeples course rode a treat when 11 horses were schooled over it yesterday morning in three bunches of three and one pair.

"When I first saw the new turn and how they go on to the trials track and then back out again I thought it looked a bit awkward," admitted Kuru.

"But riding them it worked well and the fences were beautiful. They couldn't have done a better job."

And as well as gaining a pass mark, the schooling session reminded Kuru what he had been missing.

"There is nothing like riding at Ellerslie over the fences," he says.

"It was awesome to be out there, it's just amazing getting back over the hill.

"So I loved it and can't wait to get back there on Monday and I am sure the other riders are the same."

Monday's meeting will host the $50,000 McGregor Grant Steeplechase, $50,000 KS Browne Hurdle as well as maiden races over both steeples and hurdles.

Kuru says he can't wait to get Perry Mason over the Ellerslie steeplechase course for the first time on Monday.

He won the Pakuranga Hunt Cup then finished second to Chocolate Fish in the Great Northern Steeples last season when both races were held at Te Aroha.

The veteran of 50 starts, Perry Mason has raced only once at Ellerslie and that was an unplaced hurdle run three years ago.

"He is coming up nicely and I'm looking forward to riding him over the big fences again."

Yesterday's constant rain in Auckland as well as more forecast for later in the week will also be welcomed by many jumps trainers as the track raced as a dead4 last Saturday, which would have been too firm for many aiming at Monday's jumping races.