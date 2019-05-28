The Cricket World Cup starts on Thursday night (NZT) when hosts England take on South Africa at The Oval in London.

For the next seven weeks, 10 teams battle it out in a new tournament format with any one of six challengers with a realistic shot at winning the title.

It will have to be a special event to eclipse the 2015 version (which included arguably the best ODI in history ) but, as NZME's five cricket experts and Alex Chapman predict, it could be one for the ages – and Kane Williamson and his 14 Black Caps will have more than just a fighting chance at a first crown.

Favourite Cricket World Cup moment

Elliott Smith:

Advertisement

Too young to remember 1992 and everyone is going to go with the 2015 semifinal so allow me to pick New Zealand beating eventual champions Australia at Sophia Gardens in the 1999 tournament. Four wickets from Geoff Allott and a stubborn 80 from our most under-rated ODI batsman of all time Roger Twose, as well as a half-century from Chris Cairns (remember him?) after coming together at 49-4. The Australia v South Africa semifinal that year is a close runner-up.

Dylan Cleaver: There's been some moments all right, from Barry Hadlee's 77-ball 19 against England in '79 through to Tim Southee's run out in the 2015 final after he forgot where his crease was. Grant Elliott's six to beat South Africa in the 2015 semifinal wins though, of course.

Grant Elliott and Daniel Vettori embrace moments after the winning six in the 2015 semi-final against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue:

The dramatic Eden Park semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa in 2015. Amazing game, amazing atmosphere.

Eduan Roos (South African): It's February 26, 1992, and World Cup debutants South Africa are up against mighty Australia after more than two decades in international exile. Allan Donald finds Geoff Marsh's outside edge with the first delivery ('keeper David Richardson takes the catch in front of first slip) but Kiwi umpire Brian Aldridge remains unmoved. South Africa go on to shock the defending champions by nine wickets at the SCG - but the Aldridge blunder starts the Proteas' tempestuous relationship with World Cups. Definitely not Grant Elliott's cruel blow in that semi-final four years ago.



Steven Holloway: Mark Greatbatch charging down the wicket and smashing the bejesus out of the ball at the 1992 World Cup. I was eight years old and the Young Guns captured my imagination.

Alex Chapman: Is it too clichéd to say Grant Elliott hitting a six in the 2015 semifinal? That'd certainly be up there for level of enjoyment. Kane Williamson so calmly standing there at Eden Park as Trent Boult jumped on him after hitting Pat Cummins for six is pretty memorable, too.

Top run-scorer and wicket-taker in 2019

Smith:

The term "runs-for-fun" comes to mind for Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah is going to have more poles than Warsaw.

Virat Kohli is widely tipped to be one of the leading run-scorers in this year's tournament. Photo / Getty

Cleaver:

He drags his shots with a heavy bottom hand and that can make him tough to watch, but Jason Roy is at home and in-form, so he just pips the usual suspects of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson for the golden bat. Can't see this being a World Cup for spinners so Trent Boult gets the nod for most wickets ahead of Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rattue: Joe Root, Trent Boult.

Roos: Toss up between England's Jos Buttler and South Africa's Quinton de Kock in the runs department. Aussie quick Pat Cummins to bag the most wickets.

Holloway: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Chapman: Run scorer – Virat Kohli. Hard to argue with the quality of a man who averages a tad under 60 in ODI cricket. Has scored just two World Cup 100s too which you'd expect he'd be looking to improve on. Wicket taker – Mitchell Starc. He's fast, swings the ball, bowls a deadly yorker. Enough said.

The Black Caps to make the most impact will be...

Trent Boult will be key to the Black Caps' World Cup success. Photo / Getty

Elliott:

Trent Boult and Matt Henry. We know how good the former is, the latter has been able to weave his magic at county level in the UK and will relish the return.

Cleaver: As mentioned above, Boult, who needs to capitalise with swing in the early overs and yorkers at the death. Martin Guptill has to set a tone of controlled aggression early to allow Williamson and Ross Taylor to function how they like to in the middle overs. One of Jimmy Neesham or Colin de Grandhomme needs to bat like Glenn Maxwell – tough ask.

Man-of-few-words Rattue: Boult.

Roos: Martin Guptill at the top of the order. Nowhere near as explosive as Brendon McCullum four years ago, but able to provide big starts nonetheless. With the ball, I'm backing Ish Sodhi to claim crucial wickets in the middle overs. For all the talk of the ball bending in English conditions, an effective leg-spinner goes a long way in tournament cricket.

Holloway: Trent Boult with ball, Marty Guptill with bat. If these two don't fire - we're toast.

Chapman: Trent Boult. So much has been made about the expectation that this World Cup will be just a run-fest. If anyone can restrict opposition from doing that to the Black Caps, it's Boult. Worth mentioning as well how key Guptill will be at the top of the order.

Will a team score 500 this tournament?

Elliott:

Nope – not enough bunnies this time unlike Zimbabwe and England last time around. India gets closest.

Cleaver: Probably not. If England click against a weak team such as Afghanistan, or a team that can drop their bundle on a bad day like the West Indies or Pakistan, they could get close. Perhaps their best chance will come when they play Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens, which has short straight boundaries. India on a classic Rohit Sharma type of day might give 450-plus a nudge.

Rattue: No. Australia comes closest.

Roos: Not quite. But a few could get close - Australia v Sri Lanka, England v Sri Lanka, New Zealand v Sri Lanka...

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is Afghanistan's only world-class player. Photo / Getty

Holloway:

No. But England will go closest with a 425 against Afghanistan.

Chapman: I certainly hope not. The ICC will be probably hoping not as well, especially with how much focus there has been on this apparently being a top heavy tournament with just 10 teams. Ross Taylor also mentioned to the Radio Sport Breakfast on Tuesday that he thinks everyone should just calm down a bit with such predictions, and if anyone knows what it's like to play in the UK, it's the bloke who's recently been involved in county cricket.

Predicted semifinalists

Elliott:

England, India, South Africa, Australia.

Cleaver: England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand. (I'm pretty sure India will make it but I refuse to say who I would take out of this list to accommodate them.)

Rattue: Australia, India, England, Pakistan.

Roos: Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand.

Holloway: England, India, Australia, New Zealand.

Chapman: Really wish I didn't have to predict this. England and India have to be there. Australia with their bowling attack and power hitting should be. Then I think it's a toss up between Pakistan and New Zealand. Shall be patriotic and go for the Black Caps.

It could happen...

Elliott:

Not only will no team break 500, no team will break 400.

Cleaver: Ross Taylor retires from international white-ball cricket after scoring 17 off 19 balls in his final "at-bat". Announces he will remain available for the test team until he at least plays 100 tests.

Will the World Cup be Ross Taylor's final white-ball cricket? Photo / Photosport

Rattue:

David Warner wins a fair play award.

Roos: Neither India nor South Africa make the playoffs, the former crashing to a few of the big teams and the latter having its share of upsets and weather interruptions.

Holloway: Rain will be the biggest factor in many big games with the English summer turning on a stinker.

Chapman: Unsure if it's really a boiling take, more 180 degrees on fan bake because they're in the World Cup for a reason, but Afghanistan will win at least three games. Rashid Khan is a deceitful, mysterious and crafty spinner, Hazratullah Zazai is a destructive batsman, and they're well captained by Gulbadin Naib. I wouldn't be overly surprised if they beat the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or the West Indies and maybe toppled a big name.

Who wins the World Cup (and who is the biggest letdown)?

Elliott:

India. The biggest let-down is the Black Caps. Took too long to start building for the 2019 World Cup by persisting with players that were obviously not going to be there (Luke Ronchi and Neil Broom spring to mind), the coach left a year out and the team is heading into the tournament with some question marks over the top XI. Feels like it's poised for a letdown. I hope not.

Cleaver: I was talking to a cricket nut named Jeremy who remains convinced England will wet their pants come semifinal time because of the weight of expectation. I'm not so sure. Their batting is so deep and explosive that they will mask any deficiencies their bowling attack may have.

Straight-to-the-point Rattue: Australia. South Africa.

England are heavy favourites to win a first World Cup on home soil. Photo / Getty

Roos:

Australia, beating Pakistan in the final in a repeat of the 1999 tournament. An emotional David Warner is seen flipping the bird at abusive spectators from the Lord's balcony, leading to another lengthy ban and, finally, retirement from the game. Kohli and India crumble under the weight of expectation and public scrutiny.

Holloway: England win with their strongest ODI side and Davie Warner is the biggest letdown, only hitting double figures twice in a sad, lonely tournament.

Chapman: I have it being an England v India final that's where I believe it's a coin flip. I think India's experience and well balanced side will give them the edge. Sorry Poms, you've got to lose one to win one right? Biggest letdown will be South Africa. As much as I love Dale Steyn, he's old and not the seriously lethal pace bowler he once was. Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla aren't as threatening as they used to be with the bat. And let's be honest, it's kind of funny watching your boss squirm when his team loses.