Possibly the ultimate X-Factor in this New Zealand side, Colin de Grandhomme is the type of player who can take an innings away from an opponent when he’s on form, or simply extend the misery after a fine top order display. He showed that in the last ODI of the summer, where he bashed an unbeaten 37 off just 15 balls against Bangladesh – a much-needed knock after some poor form, and he could be a valuable asset on pitches which are expected to be high-scoring. Much like his batting, his bowling can also be a mixed bag, and the Black Caps will need de Grandhomme to be at his brutal best if they are to maximise their potential. If not, he may find himself benched for some of the other all-rounders in the squad.