The relentless overnight fog plaguing Christchurch is starting to affect this Saturday's Harness Jewels.

Three of the six Australian horses invited landed in Auckland on Saturday night but were unable to continue on to Christchurch as planned.

A further two Aussie hopes and three northern runners were also grounded, including the 3YO Ruby second favourite, Tickle Me Pink.

It is a setback of at least 48 hours for the horses, with the next flight due to leave Auckland early today.

Three more northern horses are due to fly this morning, bringing the total to 11 currently in a state of flux.

Richard Cole is a part-owner of IRT, the shipping agents charged with delivering the horses to the Jewels. He points out that a number of factors out of the company's hands prevented the flight from leaving Auckland yesterday or on any flight where fog is a possibility in Christchurch.

"The horses simply can't go with the threat of fog, because the plane would divert to Sydney, and then it becomes a major red-tape issue.

"Our hands are tied and we are completely at the mercy of the weather, unfortunately.

"The ultimate decision lies with the flight captain whether to allow horses on the flight."

Christchurch Airport lacks key radar software that would allow planes to land in foggy conditions.

"It doesn't have a fog detection system; if they did, planes could be guided in.

"There has been talk for a long time about it happening, but it never has."

Cole confirmed that if the horses aren't permitted to fly this morning, a flight every other morning until Saturday was an option.

"What we need is rain. Generally, when rain arrives, that reduces the possibility of fog."

Sydney trainer Shane Tritton arrived in Auckland with Falcon Stride and Petes Big Jim on Sunday and says the disruptions to their preparations aren't ideal.

"Obviously, the hardest part is you'd like to get them settled in and fast-worked Tuesday and Thursday.

"If we'd been able to land [yesterday], it would allow them to settle in and build their preparation in Christchurch throughout the week.

"This makes it a little more difficult, as they're probably going to have to do a bit of fast work [today] instead."

Tritton is an experienced traveller, especially to New Zealand, and says it's nothing he can't overcome.

"You have your highs and your lows when you travel. It's in the hands of the gods and I'm sure we will get there."

Tritton's pair, plus Chris Frisby's mare Major Occasion, and Anton Golino's trotters Majestic Player and All Cashed Up, are all based at Tony Herlihy's property near Auckland Airport for the time being.

"We opted to come here when we landed, because it was going to be a four-hour wait regardless, and on the off chance there was fog in Christchurch, it made sense to have them already settled. Tony's in the same boat as us," Tritton said.