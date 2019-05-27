While Dan Carter documented his return back to fitness following his neck surgery, he took a moment to cheekily troll his wife on social media.

The rugby star took to Instagram today to explain he hasn't trained for about six or seven weeks but it's time to slowly start getting back into it.

"Back to basics," he said, wearing a neck brace, and doing some exercises with his feet.

His dog and "training buddy" Chester kept a close eye on him and, just in front of him, Black Sticks legend Honor Carter got some training done herself as well.

Dan Carter filmed Honor Carter practising some hockey moves. Photo / Instagram

The All Black great also posted a poll on his Instagram story asking people to vote on whether or not Honor Carter should come out of retirement. People were asked to vote on one of two possible answers: "hell yes" or "too old".

As of writing, 80% of people voted "hell yes", while 18% chose that she was "too old."

Judging by Honor Carter's moves in the video, it seems she could plot a return to hockey.

Dan Carter underwent neck surgery at the beginning of last month after routine checks found an issue that needed addressing.

"Haven't been able to train for just over six weeks but today I started some very basic calf and ankle work. It's going to be a long road to recovery but I'm up for it," he posted on Twitter today.