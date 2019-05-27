Australian rugby ace David Pocock has shared a touching behind-the-scenes moment the Wallabies shared with late All Blacks icon Jonah Lomu years before his death.

The 76-test flanker posted on Instagram his recollection of how the "humble" All Blacks winger gave the Wallabies a team talk during the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"At the 2011 Rugby World Cup Robbie Deans organised for Jonah to come and talk to the team. He was humble and down-to-earth, staying to have dinner with us and answering guys' questions," Pocock wrote, before revealing how former teammate Digby Ioane "pestered" Lomu into giving him a ride in his car.

"After a bit of pestering, he even took Digby Ioane for a spin in his hotted-up car. We lost a great man in 2015 but I remain grateful for the inspiration he provided me and so many others around the world, both through his skill and his humility and honesty."

Advertisement

According to the post, Pocock met Lomu at a signing of his book Jonah: My Story when he was a teenager.

"As a teenager I caught the bus into the Brisbane CBD hours early to queue up for Jonah's book signing in the hope of meeting the great man and getting my copy of his book signed," Pocock posted.

"I started reading the book on the bus home, and didn't put it down. I found his honesty about his struggles, and what it had taken to do all that he did, inspirational. I had a LOT of nerves before games and remember thinking 'if Jonah Lomu is nervous before games then it's OK for me to be nervous too!' It really changed the way I thought about pre-game nerves and being 'ready'.

⠀

"Like so many other kids, I'd grown up marvelling at his athleticism and the way he carved up (or ran over) defenders. Jonah Lomu Rugby on the Sega Mega Drive was the game of choice in the Pocock household."⠀

Lomu scored 37 tries in 63 tests between 1994 and 2002.

He died unexpectedly on November 18, 2015, of a heart attack linked to his kidney disease.