An image of Brisbane Lions star Oscar McInerney getting an injection during his side's one-point loss to Fremantle has sparked debate in the AFL world.

AFL reporter Mark Stevens shared the "amazing" vision on Twitter in what is understood to be the first time live television cameras have captured a player being jabbed on-air.

While the use of painkillers in professional sport is no secret, AFL is against showing vision of injections on TV.

Despite a host of social media users saying there was nothing to worry about, Stevens said "image cops will be filthy" at the short clip going to air.

Advertisement

The AFL this morning confirmed it will review the vision and question why it was able to be broadcast.

Amazing vision .. can’t recall seeing this on the telly before. Questions will be asked at City Hall. ⁦@7NewsMelbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/LBEj3kasls — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) May 26, 2019

We will hear more about that vision of pain killing injection ... looked outside rooms, do Lions have an obligation to do inside? But shown by @FOXFOOTY ... who’s at fault? Will be ramifications/investigation. Not sure Lions would be thrilled ... @7NewsMelbourne — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) May 26, 2019

City hall have a lot more to worry about than this at the moment — Campbell brown (@Browndogg_30x) May 26, 2019

Yes, players get injected. Part of footy. But the AFL doesn’t want it broadcast. Full stop. Image cops will be filthy, regardless of who is at fault. — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) May 26, 2019

Lions Football Manager David Noble said the club was disappointed the footage went to air.

"It was just a knock on his AC, having a jab is not unusual in that injury because it is a relatively safe option," Noble said.

"He got it in the second quarter, played all the way through, but got another knock on it in the last quarter, he wanted to play on so we decided to give him some pain relief.

"It was in the race to our rooms, the doctor thought it was an appropriate spot to have an injection and I haven't heard from the AFL at this point in time.

"We were just unlucky there was a camera down there and we were disappointed when it got broadcast to the public."