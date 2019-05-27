Phoenix superstar striker Roy Krishna has finally made a decision on his playing future - and it's not with the Wellington club.

According to respected Australian football journalist Ray Gatt, the 31-year-old Fijian has joined a Korean club after spending five seasons with the Nix.

Krishna has been besieged with interest during the past few months, as he has set all kind of benchmarks in a breakout A-League season, with 18 goals and five assists in 26 games, and being honoured with the Johnny Warren Medal for the best player in the competition.

So Roy Krishna is lost to the A League having signed for a club in Korea — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) May 27, 2019

The Herald reported last week that Krishna had three lucrative options aside from a multi-year offer to remain in the capital.

He is believed to have turned down offers from two other A-League clubs (one is believed to be Sydney FC) and the Asian club.

There was also strong interest from a cash-rich team in the Indian League but that came to nothing.

Roy Krishna won the Johnny Warren Medal for the best player in the A-League. Photo / Getty

The Phoenix are expected to confirm Krishna's departure later today.

