There's one place you shouldn't stand at a Formula One race, and that's on the track.

It's a rule two marshals at the Monaco Grand Prix will never fail to forget after nearly being hit by Mexican driver Sergio Perez.

The pair made a dash across the track on turn one when Perez sped around the corner before slamming his brakes and narrowly missing them.

"Man what was wrong with those marshals?" Perez yelled over the radio. "I nearly killed him!"

When asked about the close call after the race, Perez said it happened during the Safety Car as he left the pits.

"That was really bad. They were just running back and I was coming out of the pits. I had to brake and they were very lucky that I avoided them.

"They're normally very good. It's obviously safety, at the end of the day it's most important the safety for the marshals and drivers."

Taking to Twitter to share the video shortly after, the Formula One driver said he hoped he near-miss never happened again.

Después de este momento, estoy muy contento con mi día! Que todos podemos volver a casa con nuestras familias. Espero que no vuelva a pasar por la seguridad de los marshals! 🙏 #MonacoGP #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/jBhLgMqFVd — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 26, 2019

"After this incident, I'm just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families. For the safety of the marshals I hope it never happens again!"

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning drive, staving off a rampaging Max Verstappen and some destroyed tyres to win his third Monaco Grand Prix in an emotional tribute to Niki Lauda.

Sebastian Vettel was third in his Ferrari and Valtteri Bottas fourth in the other Mercedes but they were elevated to the podium due to a five-second penalty imposed on Verstappen for an unsafe release in earlier pit lane chaos.