Olympic champion Lisa Carrington continued her dominance at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup, cruising to back-to-back individual gold medals.

After opening her World Cup campaign in Poland on Sunday (NZT) with victory in the K1 200m, Carrington returned to the water this morning to take out the K1 500m field in choppy conditions.

Her record 1m 47.839s set her nearly two boat lengths ahead of runner up Volha Khudzenka of Belarus.

Carrington was pleased with her finish and said it was good preparation for August's world championships in Hungary.

"Today was just about practising what I've been doing in training and really preparing for world champs," Carrington told Newshub. "The conditions are tricky, but we're an outdoor sport."

Less than two hours later, the 29-year-old jumped back in the canoe with Kayla Imrie, Aimee Fisher and Caitlin Ryan for the K4 500m.

The quartet claimed victory ahead of France and host nation Poland.

Ryan, who narrowly missed out on a medal with Fisher by placing fifth in the A final, said the win topped off what had been a challenging weekend.

"It was a race that meant a lot to us," Ryan said. "We've all had a really big weekend, trying new things and taking some learnings.

"To come back and put some real emphasis on that K4 was pretty cool - I'm pretty sure we're all very proud."

Meanwhile, Imrie finished fourth in the semifinals of the K1 200m with duo Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie finishing behind a German one-two in the A final of the men's K2 1000m.