Progressive mare Inscription will head to the spelling paddock next week after completing an impressive treble of wins for Cambridge trainer Ross McCarroll.

The 5-year-old Cape Blanco mare showed her customary dogged finishing burst to beat Sultan Of Swing in the opening event over 1600m at Ellerslie on Saturday, although punters who backed her into favourite at $2.20 did have some concerns when she wasn't travelling like a winner during the middle stages of the contest.

"That's pretty much her style these days," McCarroll said. "She doesn't tend to travel that well but once she warms to her task, she has a pretty powerful finishing burst."

McCarroll, who also shares in the ownership of his charge, has always believed in the mare's ability after outlaying $12,000 for her at the 2015 Select Yearling Sale at Karaka.

"She was a good-looking type as a yearling and was from Cape Blanco's first crop," he said.

"I thought we got her for a good price and she has shown plenty of ability right from day one.

"I have also had her older sister Calligraphy in the stable and the two are like chalk and cheese.

"Calligraphy is a real sprinter-miler whereas I think this mare is going to get even better once we get her over more ground.

McCarroll was keen to keep Inscription going for a little longer this winter but with no suitable races available he will send her for a break before getting ready for a spring campaign. McCarroll also reported that older sister Calligraphy has been retired and will most likely be sent to stud during the next breeding season.

- NZ Racing Desk