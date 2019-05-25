When they arrived for their first Cricket World Cup warm up match to find a healthy grass covering on the glorious Oval pitch, the eyes of New Zealand's seam attack lit up.

Rolling India for 179 in 39.2 overs was not in the script.

Pre-tournament predictions were flat tracks, small boundaries and record-breaking totals would dominate. Some even expect the 500 barrier to be threatened.

Not today.

Advertisement

Last night's rain, cloud cover and the noticeable green tinge to the pitch came together to provide favourable conditions for swing – and the Black Caps sure made the most of it to rip through India's top order.

In the context of this World Cup the result is largely irrelevant but, in their first 50 over hitout as a unit for three months, the Black Caps bowlers will take confidence from having the world's No 2 ranked ODI team on the ropes.

From a New Zealand perspective, the pleasing point is the range of wicket-taking contributions.

Trent Boult led the way with 4-33 from 6.2 overs. He removed openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the space of 14 balls to have India reeling at 24-3, and then finished the job after Kuldeep Yadav skied a regulation caught and bowled.

The No 2 ranked ODI bowler, Boult swung the ball both ways to cause serious headaches from the outset. In these conditions he will, clearly, trouble the world's best batsmen at this tournament.

Tim Southee, preferred ahead of Matt Henry who, along with injured wicketkeeper Tom Latham, were the only players to sit out this match, could not match Boult's movement at the other end.

But, in his second spell, Southee returned to pick up MS Dhoni who threw away his wicket with a charge and flick to the leg side that went straight down Jimmy Neesham's throat.

Conditions suited Colin de Grandhomme perfectly. Casually trundling in as first change, he took 1-12 from six overs and silenced the legion of typically boisterous Indian fans after claiming the big scalp, Virat Kohli, his Bangalore IPL teammate.

In a rather lazy shot the Indian maestro played around one that nipped back off the seam to slide between bat and bat and clatter into Kohli's castle.

Lockie Ferguson hit the deck hard without much luck for his 1-33 from eight overs. Hardik Pandya was fortunate to survive an edge that flew through first slip, with Ross Taylor stationed in a third, floating area.

Neesham showed no ill signs of back issues that have plagued his bowling efforts. In a welcome performance for the balance of the side, the all-rounder found success with regular cross-seam deliveries.

With a peach of a first ball, Neesham removed Pandya for 30 with one that seamed away slightly and took the edge through to Tom Blundell.

Neesham then had Dinesh Karthik with his fourth ball, a leg side volley that should have been dispatched but instead flew to Ish Sodhi at third man, and Taylor held a one-handed screamer to send Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his way.

At that point, India were 115-8.

Spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi took some tap from their three overs each as Ravindra Jadeja's 50-ball 54 fightback added some respectability to India's total, before Martin Guptill's low diving catch at point off Ferguson halted the rear-guard action.

All and all, the Black Caps could not have wished for a better start.