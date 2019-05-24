Simple math and a brilliant track gallop have convinced New Zealand racing's trainer of the moment to change his plans with Bostonian.

Because if the Cambridge sprinter wins the Kingsford-Smith Cup at Eagle Farm in Brisbane today, his next start in Queensland's most glamorous race the Stradbroke will be but a bonus.

Tony Pike has been in such ridiculous form recently, training 10 winners in 12 days on an array of tracks, that even he laughs about it.

"I don't know what we are doing right but you don't often have a run like this," says Pike.

As high as the team is flying Bostonian has reached racing's stratosphere, with his victory in the Doomben 10,000 two weeks ago an extremely rare New Zealand group one sprint success in Australia.

Immediately after that tenacious win Pike thought he would head straight to the Stradbroke on June 8, especially as Bostonian tends to be most potent when fresh.

But Pike is a thinker and it didn't take him long to work out two birds in the hand are worth as much as one in the bush.

"The 10,000 was worth A$800,000 and this week is worth A$700,000, so added together they are worth as much as the Stradbroke," explains Pike.

"The Stradbroke is still very much an aim and a very serious one but a lot can happen in racing in a few weeks.

"He could get a lot of weight in the Straddy or could draw wide. And the fields up here keep getting stronger and stronger as the carnival goes on.

"So with a fit horse the chance to take in this race as well meant, if we were lucky enough to win this, he would have already won as much as winning the Stradbroke."

The decision was made even easier when Bostonian proved he has thrived since his 10,000 win with a top class piece of work on Tuesday morning. "He was very, very good on Tuesday and there is no reason to think he won't go as good this week as he did two weeks ago.

"It isn't going to be an easy race but he can definitely win."

Pike has added last-start Easter Handicap winner Endless Drama to his Queensland team and he warmed up for today's race with an easy trial win at Doomben on Tuesday, cruising over 1000m in 58.5 seconds.

But he and jockey Leith Innes face a very wide draw today and while that may not be as big a disadvantage at Eagle Farm as at Doomben, Pike is realistic about his chances.

"The draw has really hurt him but he is here for the Stradbroke and he can be a chance there. He is a very good horse."

Also facing a wide draw is fellow Cambridge galloper Vigor Winner, who makes his Australian debut today in the Fred Best Classic, the race after the Kingsford-Smith.

The three-year-old has genuine x-factor and trainer Lauren Brennan was thrilled with his work on Tuesday so he can go a huge race today as some of his key rivals have had plenty of hard racing while today will only be his fifth career start.

It is a busy day for the Kiwis in Australia with Igraine and Mongolianconqueror finding themselves in a winnable Premier's Cup while Lord Arthur and Bobby Dee from the Baker-Forsman stable head the market for the A$150,000 Grand Prix, the main lead-up to the Queensland Derby on June 8.

And at Flemington, Felaar will go hunting for automatic entry into the Melbourne Cup in the A$400,000 Andrew Ramsden.

●Meanwhile, Pike will also have a large team at Ellerslie today and nominates Prince Hareem in race four as the best option. He hasn't raced since a luckless fresh-up fourth at Te Rapa after being sensationally backed, proving once again the God of Overs can be a fickle punting deity.

Saturday highlights

Ellerslie: Starts 12.18pm; feature Futurity Stakes at 2.39pm

Trentham: Starts 12.03pm; feature Autumn Sprint Final at 2.28pm

Eagle Farm: Starts 1.10pm (NZ time); feature Kingsford-Smith Cup at 5.35pm