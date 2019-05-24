New Plymouth trainer Allan Sharrock could be in for a big day at Trentham today.

The Taranaki horseman will take four horses south to the Wellington track and he believes his quartet of runners are all winning chances.

Group performing mare Art Deco will kick off proceedings in the Roaring Lion North Island Challenge Stakes (1400m) and Sharrock is hoping his mare can turn the tables on Comeback.

The daughter of Road to Rock finished runner-up to the Team Rogerson-trained gelding earlier this month at New Plymouth over 1200m, but Sharrock believes the step up in distance and the change in weights should suit his mare.

She will once again be ridden by apprentice jockey Hazel Schofer, whose four-kilo claim will mean Art Deco will carry 3.5kg less than Comeback, as opposed to a 1.5kg difference last start.

"Whether we can beat Rogie's (Graeme Rogerson, trainer) horse is the biggest thing," Sharrock said.

"Comeback is definitely the biggest danger given the way he won at home. But that gap in the weights has changed now and [stepping up to] 1400m should suit.

"There are another couple of nice horses in the race like Sensible Princess and that good Zed horse [Dez], but I am hoping I have got her in the right place to be winning."

Meanwhile, Sharrock will also utilise Schofer's claim aboard Collinstreet in the Almanzor @ Cambridge Stud 2100 and he is expecting another bold showing from his gelding after a last start win at his home track.

Sharrock will also line up talented 3-year-old fillies London Express and Tutta La Classe.

London Express will contest the Autumn Sprint Championship Final (1200m) and Sharrock can see her repeating her last start heroics when taking out the Enzo's Lad Cup (1200m) at Trentham earlier this month.

- NZ Racing Desk