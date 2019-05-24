Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his new weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Midweek action

On Tuesday Auckland Grammar School continued their impressive run by beating New Plymouth Boys' High School by 26-7. Captain and flanker Zach Patai and fullback Aisea Sakopo were defensive standouts for Grammar while New Plymouth Boys' No 8 Thomas Murray Edwards shone in the defeat.

Down south Marlborough Boys' College managed a somewhat surprising 47-25 win against Shirley Boys' High School, while Otago Boys' High School were made to work hard for their 22-8 victory over a plucky Southland Boys' High School. Southland Boys - with Aleki Saili (lock), Harry Taylor (flanker) and Arese Poliko (No 8) leading the charge - were right in this one until Jake Te Hiwi scored late.

This week's Top 15 schools

1. St Kentigern College

2. Hastings Boys' High School

3. Rotorua Boys' High School

4. Otago Boys' High School

5. Hamilton Boys' High School

6. Auckland Grammar School

7. King's College

8. Kelston Boys' High School

9. Scots College

10. Sacred Heart College

11. Nelson College

12. St Bede's College

13. Tauranga Boys College

14. New Plymouth Boys' High School

15. St Peter's College

This weekend's matches

St Kentigern College's Valance Yates. Photo / Supplied

I'm calling it now: St Kentigern College, the No 1 team in New Zealand, will go down to King's College in what could be one of the season's best games. St Kents are still without a number of their star players, while King's College will be hurting from their narrow loss in the "traditional" to Grammar a week ago.

Saturday, May 24: 2.30pm: St Kentigern College v King's College (King's College, Auckland)

Another cracker is expected in Gisborne where Gisborne Boys' High School host Palmerston North Boys' High School. Gisborne should have at least a few of the players back who missed the defeat to Scots College. The presence at fullback of Ruben Love could prove decisive for Palmerston North - as could the return of captain Tamati Ruawai to the forward pack.

The presence at fullback of Ruben Love could prove decisive for Palmerston North Boys' High School against Gisborne Boys' High. Photo / Getty

Saturday, May 24: 12.30pm: Gisborne Boys' High School v Palmerston North Boys' High School (Gisborne Boys' High School, Gisborne)

This week sees the start of the Wellington Comp with five new teams - Wairarapa College, Hutt International Boys' School (HIBS), St Bernard's College, Kapiti College and Aotea College - making it through the grading games and into the Prem 1 Division. Rongotai College will rely heavily on locking pair Bede Brown and Apostle Salanoa to give them a physical presence against star-studded Scots College.

If they can impose themselves and compete in the tight phases, Rongotai could compete but with game-breakers like Ethan Webster-Nonu back from injury, Scots will be hard to beat.

Saturday, May 24: 2.30pm: Scots College v Rongotai College (Scots College, Wellington).

Rangiora High School and Nelson College clash in a repeat of the pre-season encounter Rangiora won. Their big front row of James Mullan, Charlee Barrett and Harris McRobbie will again be a factor for Rangiora, while the experience of No 8 Josh Neilson and halfback Del Rio Mackintosh (who have both played more than 50 games for the team) is invaluable.

Josh Neilson is one of Rangiora High School's most experienced players. Photo / Supplied

For Nelson College, a lot will depend on the performances of loose trio Anton Segner, Fergus Hughes and Taya Brown, while halves combination Mason Lund and Niko Barton have plenty of offensive nous.

Saturday, May 24: 12pm: Nelson College v Rangiora High School (Nelson College, Nelson).