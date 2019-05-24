EDITORIAL

If New Zealand's premier rugby players weren't already aware of the constant scrutiny they're under, they sure should be now.

Whatever the true version of events, which will emerge in time, the messy fallout from the Crusaders' tour of South Africa once again proves in the age of social media and camera phones, there is no escaping the public glare.

Behind closed doors of team environments or in the comfort of home surroundings, these are the only places professional athletes can drop their guard. That is their reality.

It's another reminder of the need for all athletes to check themselves before they wreck themselves.

As soon as athletes step out of the front door they are obligated to uphold the responsibilities and values of their respective sporting organisations. No exceptions.

At cafes, bars, restaurants, Maccas at 1am, even on the golf course, players now represent their teams at all times.

Wrapping heads around this concept can be difficult for young athletes in particular. There is nothing easy about growing up, learning who you are and making mistakes in the public eye, but this is the reality attached to the attractive salaries that stem from major broadcasters and sponsors.

The new norm is selfie requests at every turn, and punters clamouring to get shots of All Blacks on the grog. Amateur days are long gone. We now live in the climate of instant fame.

It's almost reached the point where, for high-profile athletes, venturing out on the town is not worth the hassle. Risks are increasingly magnified.

One public blowout – perceived or otherwise – is all it takes to tarnish reputations.