It's almost an understatement to say it's been a tough 12 months for Katrina Rore.

The 32-year-old defender hit rock bottom after leading the Silver Ferns to their worst ever Commonwealth Games result last April.

And just a few months later the former captain was axed from the national side after failing to earn her spot under new head coach Noeline Taurua.

So when Rore got the call on Wednesday afternoon that she had been selected to represent New Zealand at the Netball World Cup, it's easy to understand why the 125 test cap veteran was shocked.

"I don't know if it was relief or happiness," Rore told Radio Sport. "It kind of felt like the first time I'd made it all over again.

"When something gets taken away from you it does seem to mean so much more when you get it back."

Rore wasn't shy to look in the mirror and face her flaws after being left out of the Silver Ferns' January Quad Series squad.

Opening up in an Instagram post, Rore admitted she wasn't "naturally the most talented athlete" and that she would "work on her consistency" over the ANZ Premiership season with World Cup selection still her goal.

But although Rore's form impressed throughout the domestic season, the Pulse captain had still convinced herself she wouldn't be returning to the black dress anytime soon, instead, shifting her focus to life outside of the sport.

From immersing herself in the world of CrossFit to enjoying a glass of wine every now and then, Rore said restoring balance in her life was what made the biggest difference in the end.

"I started enjoying life outside of netball more, realising it's not everything," she said.

"I've found that balance and I feel like it's made me a better person as well. I'm just enjoying life and I feel like that helps in all aspects.

"It's not just netball ... it's life and netball, and I feel like the two help each other out.

"I'm proud of the person I've become trying to make it back."

Rore will join an experienced defence unit made up of Premiership captains Casey Kopua, Jane Watson and Phoenix Karaka.

With plenty of leaders spread throughout the 12-strong team, Rore said she was excited by Taurua's selections and had high hopes for the World Cup.

"There's a lot of leadership, a lot of experience, a lot of people who have been there before, people who you know will give absolutely everything to win," Rore said.

"There are a lot of honest people in the squad too, if you're not playing well you're going to get told about it and I think having a team that are willing do anything is good."

Rore will make her return during the Silver Ferns' June series where the squad will play a New Zealand men's invitational team for the first time.

The Silver Ferns will then travel to Liverpool before their opening World Cup match against Malawi on July 12.

Silver Ferns Team:

Karin Burger (Pulse), Gina Crampton (Steel), Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Pulse), Maria Folau (Thunderbirds), Phoenix Karaka (Mystics), Casey Kopua (Magic), Laura Langman (captain, Lightning), Bailey Mes (Mystics), Katrina Rore (Pulse), Shannon Saunders (Steel), Te Paea Selby-Rickit (Steel), Jane Watson (Tactix).