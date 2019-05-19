Cooper Cronk, one of the greatest playmakers in Aussie league history, will retire at the end of this season.

Australian media is reporting that he will announce the decision today.

The 35-year-old Cronk made his name as part of the famous Queensland and Melbourne spines, an elite group of players who have dominated the game in recent years.

He won two premierships with the Melbourne Storm and another after switching to the Sydney Roosters last year.

Over 16 seasons, Cronk has played 360 NRL games, 22 State of Origins and 38 tests.

His pinpoint organisation and relentless quest for perfection marked him as a player of rare quality.

Along with Cameron Smith and Billy Slater, he was at the heart of the Storm's long success under master coach Craig Bellamy.

That trio and Johnathan Thurston from the Cowboys also led Queensland to a long period of Origin domination.

His finest moments included last year's grand final, playing against his old team the Storm.

Cronk orchestrated the victory, even though he went into the game with such a bad shoulder injury he could take almost no active part.

And he has the Roosters flying high again this season.