Video has captured the shocking moment Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked at a sports event in Johannesburg.

The bodybuilder and Terminator star was at the Sandton Convention Centre posing for selfies with fans for the Arnold Classic Africa when a man leapt toward him and drop-kicked him from behind.

The former Governor of California was the judge of a skipping competition when the unnamed "screaming idiot" blindsided 71-year-old Schwarzenegger, The Sun reports.

The man was quickly pinned down by multiple security guards as Schwarzenegger stumbled forward into the crowd.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

As footage of the attack quickly circulated on social media, Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to calm his fans.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," he tweeted.

"I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat.

"And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn't get the spotlight."

Arnold Schwarzenegger during the official opening of the Arnold Sports Festival Australia. Photo / Getty

The Sandton Chronicle reported that the man had been seen lurking behind Schwarzenegger earlier and was pulled away by the star's personal security team before returning and launching his attack.

According to fans at the event, the attacker bizarrely sounded like he was yelling "help me, I need a Lamborghini".

Event organiser Wayne Price assured that Schwarzenegger was still in "great spirits" after the "unfortunate incident by a mischievous fan".

"He still carried on with the activities as planned and is fully taking this in his stride," Price said. "He even joked that some people got more excited than others."

The Arnold Classic Africa said in a statement that the man had been handed over to police.

Schwarzenegger told organisers he would not press charges.

The Arnold Classic is a multi-sports festival which tours six-continents each year featuring professional bodybuilding, amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports competitions.