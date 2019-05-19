President Donald Trump's round of golf that would even make Tiger Woods proud sounded to good to be true.

As it turns out, that's because it wasn't.

Trump, who has reportedly played golf a whopping 175 times since taking office, posted a score of 68 during a round in April according to CHIN – the US Golf Association's handicap service.

However, the score was later removed, along with four more over 100, as someone had incorrectly posted scores on Trump's account.

"We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump's [Golf Handicap and Information Network] account," USGA spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll said in a statement to CNN.

"As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user. We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations and their member clubs to determine the origin of the issue."

The USGA removed the four scores in the 100s and the 68 - although the organisation did not make clear whether the 68 was part of the hack.

The round was first noticed by sportswriter Leif Skodnick.

BREAKING: President Trump has posted an 18-hole golf score to @USGA Golf Handicap Information Network for first time this season - a 68(!) on a course with a 75.3 rating/139 slope. pic.twitter.com/yiHKdhIWU9 — Leif Skodnick (@LeifSkodnick) May 17, 2019

The score was particularly striking because it was shot on a course with a 75.3 rating, making it a really difficult track.

For context, Bethpage Black – where Woods and the rest of the world's best golfers are currently playing at the PGA Championship – has a 77.5 rating.

However, it is worth noting that Trump did post a 68 in November 2017 to the same platform, only to then delete it without explanation.

The president has also been accused several times of not adhering to the proper rules of the game and having a fake handicap (supposedly 1.8), which was outlined in the book Commander in Cheat by Rick Reilly.

Earlier this month, Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – America's highest civilian honour – describing the Masters champ as a "true legend".