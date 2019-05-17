"The only way we'll get a great NRL team in this country is to start a new one." It's a bold statement, but they're sentiments wholeheartedly believed by the Stoked Podcast.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+

This week Christ Rattue joined us in studio to go over a plan many might feel is wild, mad or even plain unjustified - rest assured, it's one concocted with a deep love for New Zealand Rugby League.

So how do you feel — can the Warriors come back and win the title we've all been longing for, or are far more drastic measure required?

