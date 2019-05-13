If you're an All Blacks fan, chances are you follow Dan Carter on social media.

But have you ever wondered how much the All Blacks legend is cashing in by sharing photos with his fans?

Liverugbytickets.co.uk has revealed how much global rugby superstars are potentially earning as influencers on Instagram, with Carter and other All Blacks raking in the most according to an online calculator.

New Zealand's rugby superstars are cashing in the most on Instagram. Photo / Supplied

Carter, who boasts 910k followers on Instagram, ranked the highest paid rugby player on the social media app potentially earning a whopping NZ$4,969.25 on average per post.

Already having posted 45 photos since January, Carter will have made an average NZ$223,616.25 this year alone.

It's not such a surprising figure though when considering the success of the 112-test cap veteran's stellar rugby career.

Already earning a reported $165,000 a month with the Kobelco Steelers in Japan, it's merely chump change for the former Crusader.

Carter's most recent post was to wish his wife a happy Mother's day, usually posting pictures from playing and training in his sponsored brands.

Meanwhile, Sonny Bill Williams came in close second scooping up an enormous average of NZ$4,083.75 per post to his 745k followers.

With 32 posts so far for the year, Williams has already banked NZ$130,680 from Instagram alone.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues. Photo / Getty

Coming in at third was New Zealand-born Wallaby Quade Cooper, who earns NZ$2,270.13 on average.

Across the ditch, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins pockets NZ$1,923 per post, while English player Sam Burgess comes in at fifth with an average pay per Instagram post of NZ$1,380.