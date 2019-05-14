WARNING: Contains spoilers of the latest Game of Thrones episode.

ESPN's Michael Eaves has felt the force of Twitter's dragon fire after spilling a huge spoiler from the latest episode of Game of Thrones live on air.

While recapping yesterday's NBA playoff action on ESPN's SportsCenter, including the Toronto Raptors' thrilling Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Eaves ruined the death of a major character an hour before the penultimate episode of the series aired on the West Coast in the US.

(SPOILER ALERT: The SportsCenter anchor used a Thrones analogy involving Cersei Lannister to tease the highlights of the Raptors game: "Unlike the way Cersei went out, this game didn't disappoint.")

Unsurprisingly, many fans of the show took to Twitter to express their rage at Eaves' "completely unnecessary" spoiler.

.@michaeleaves #FireMichaelEaves yeah, out here on West Coast you just delivered the #GOT spoiler. The bad karma you just created for yourself......ouch — BitOBaca 💧 (@BitOBaca) May 13, 2019

.@espn @SportsCenter @michaeleaves just a brutal Game of Thrones spoiler to the west coast at 8pm pacific. And a lead in that was completely unnecessary for a Toronto/Phily highlight. Who wrote this copy? How did it get through?! .... Shame! Shame! Shame! — Rick Sliter (@ricksliter) May 13, 2019

Man you really dropped that line about Cersei during Sportscenter?! I had the show on record and am about to check it out, but first some highlights. I’m gonna hope you’re wrong. Can’t even watch ESPN now without a Spoiler. Wow. @sportsfeedia #GOT https://t.co/FByVdDTfFG — Anthony Rincon (@Antoniodr) May 13, 2019

Pro tip: don’t record Game of Thrones so your husband can watch the nba playoffs/highlights because an espn analyst will tell you Cersei died before you get a chance to watch it. Another reason to hate basketball #SpoilerAlert #GoTS8 — Shelley Maxwell (@smaxmyax) May 13, 2019

One Twitter user even suggested that Eaves should be fired for what he did.

@Kenny_Mayne @espn @SportsCenter giving away GOT spoilers before the show even airs on the west coast. I’ll never watch #espn or #sportscenter if you aren’t fired. Unreal dude. — John Ledoux (@JohnLedoux) May 13, 2019

Despite copping hate from all directions, Eaves didn't feel the need to apologise and defended himself as he felt the line was vague enough for interpretation to be open-ended.

Bruh.. 1) calm down.. 2) stop jumping to conclusions and just watch the damn episode. — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 13, 2019