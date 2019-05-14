WARNING: Contains spoilers of the latest Game of Thrones episode.
ESPN's Michael Eaves has felt the force of Twitter's dragon fire after spilling a huge spoiler from the latest episode of Game of Thrones live on air.
While recapping yesterday's NBA playoff action on ESPN's SportsCenter, including the Toronto Raptors' thrilling Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Eaves ruined the death of a major character an hour before the penultimate episode of the series aired on the West Coast in the US.
(SPOILER ALERT: The SportsCenter anchor used a Thrones analogy involving Cersei Lannister to tease the highlights of the Raptors game: "Unlike the way Cersei went out, this game didn't disappoint.")
Unsurprisingly, many fans of the show took to Twitter to express their rage at Eaves' "completely unnecessary" spoiler.
One Twitter user even suggested that Eaves should be fired for what he did.
Despite copping hate from all directions, Eaves didn't feel the need to apologise and defended himself as he felt the line was vague enough for interpretation to be open-ended.