Burnley's Kiwi striker Chris Wood has come under fire from Arsenal fans after what was perceived to be a dirty challenge during their match this morning.

Wood clashed with Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny during the final game of their English Premier League campaign, which Arsenal won 3-1. The collison, as Koscielny was shielding Wood from a ball which was going out for a goal kick, sent the veteran centre back tumbling over the advertising hoardings.

Tryna destroy man before the Europa league final KMT😑 #AFC pic.twitter.com/AjnYMGnkAD — Frimpon (@FrimponOnline) May 12, 2019

Arsenal fans weren't pleased with the clash, drawing parallels to a similar incident from 2015, where Stoke striker Marko Arnautovic pushed Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy into the hoardings, discolating his shoulder.

Several fans labelled the challenge as "disgusting" on social media, while a leading Arsenal blogger said it was "completely unnecessary".

Advertisement

"That's reprehensible, puts a fellow professional at tremendous risk. Should be sent off for that. Dangerous play," added another.

And that should be a yellow for Chris wood. Seriously such a dirty team... — Jon (@jon_glenn) May 12, 2019

Other fans pushed back on the outrage, arguing that it was "shoulder to shoulder", and a normal challenge.

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny after being bundled off the pitch by Burnley's Chris Wood. Photo / Getty

The incident went without response from the referee, while Koscielny was left unhurt, a relief for Arsenal ahead of their upcoming Europa League final against Chelsea.