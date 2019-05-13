Maria Folau has revealed she is nearing retirement from netball.

The long-time Silver Ferns shooter, who is currently playing with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia's Super Netball competition, is set to end her career after the Netball World Cup in July.

The 32 year old hinted as much to Channel Nine this weekend.

"Let's just say I'm very close to the end," she said, in an interview with former Australian goal shoot Catherine Cox.

Folau, who debuted for the Silver Ferns in 2005, is the third-most capped Fern of all time, with 138 tests. However, she has other things in her life which she wants to prioritise, such as her life with husband Israel Folau, who is currently in a fight to avoid having his contract torn up with Rugby Australia after anti-gay posts on social media.

"It's only been in the last couple of years where I've realised netball isn't everything," Folau said.

"Netball is a huge part of my life, but there's other things in my life that have come into place that really need to take forward stead."

Folau, who also revealed she would have moved to play in Australia even if she wasn't given an exemption by Netball New Zealand to continue playing with the Ferns, might not be the only long-time international standout set to retire after the World Cup.

Casey Kopua has already confirmed she will retire after the tournament in the United Kingdom, while the likes of Laura Langman and Katrina Rore could also follow suit.

The Silver Ferns' 12-player World Cup squad will be named next Thursday.