Michael Schumacher's wife and father are set to open up on camera for the first time since the Formula One legend's horrific ski accident in December 2013.

The German driver's 50-year-old wife Corinna has rarely spoken publicly since the accident that left him with catastrophic head trauma but is expected to appear in a documentary about his life, titled Schumacher, which is set to be released in December.

Schumacher's 73-year-old father Rolf is also expected to make an appearance in the film, which filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns say will even feature never-before-seen archive footage belonging to the family.

Michael Schumacher walks with his wife Corrina. Photo / Getty

Producers of the film say it was made to mark Schumacher's 50th birthday, which was in January and the 25th anniversary of his first world title win.

"It will show him as a remorseless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious sportsman, the accomplished mechanic with a unique technical flair, the reliable team player and the loving family man," they said.

Rolf Schumacher. Photo / Getty

Benjamin Seikel from B14 Film hailed the family's trust with such a sensitive and ambitious film.

"We're very happy about the trust that Michael Schumacher's family and management have shown us. Without their support, this film would not have been possible," he said.

"It's time for this film. But of course we're very aware of the responsibility that comes with it."

Schumacher, who retired from racing in 2012, has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in the skiing accident almost six years ago.

The racing legend, who was last seen in public in 2013, is being well-cared for at home in Switzerland.

Michael Schumacher at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. Photo / Getty

Although, earlier this year he was reportedly spotted arriving at his family's holiday home in Majorca.

German magazine Bunte reported that the 50-year-old spent the holidays, including his birthday on January 3, at a luxury villa on the Mediterranean island before returning to his home at Lake Geneva.

Schumacher's spokesperson, Sabine Kehm, last year rejected reports the seven-time world champion would be moved to Majorca permanently as he continues his long recovery.