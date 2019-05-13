Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best first XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

1 - St Kentigern College

They hold on to their No 1 ranking through their first game against Sacred Heart (ranked 12th) winning 20-19 in what was a scrappy game. Nerves were always going to play a part in this game, being St Kentigern College's first one of the season.

2 - Hastings BHS

Hastings BHS also escaped a loss on Saturday against Scots College (ranked ninth) who came out on fire and almost stole one away from the No 2 team in the country. Hastings BHS need to get those easy mistakes out of their system and start playing the way they know how.

3 - King's College

Another breeze for King's College who beat Tangaroa College 48-0. Tangaroa College are still getting used to the pace of the 1A and King's College was the perfect team to learn that from. King's College are off to a great start this year.

4 - Rotorua BHS

In a perfect day in Rotorua, they beat a Wesley College side, who was packed with size, 31-7. Rotorua BHS is gearing up to be a monster team this year and things are looking good for them.

5 - Otago BHS

Otago BHS did not have a game this weekend but have a massive traditional game against cross-town rivals King's HS (ranked 21st) tomorrow. I will be keen to see how both teams go in this match-up of Top 25 teams.

6 - Hamilton BHS

This game started really slow for Hamilton BHS, but they stuck with their starting XV and went on to open the game up in the second half against St Peter's Cambridge, winning 45-14 in the end.

7 - Kelston BHS

Kelston BHS suffered their first loss to Auckland GS and that has seen them fall a spot in the National Rankings. Kelston BHS will have to regroup and come out firing this Saturday.

8 - St Bede's College

Another game where St Bede's College show how ready they are for this season and what kind of power they are packing in this side, taking a victory over Rangiora. They are really looking like a force in the UC Championship.

9 - Scots College

Although suffering a loss to Hastings BHS, Scots really showed how good they could be this year and when their full team is back together, they can look at making a real run at the Top 4 this year.

10 - Christchurch BHS

Christchurch BHS did not play this Saturday but have a game tomorrow against Timaru BHS which will be a fun one to watch. I think CBHS is ready to put things together and make a run for the top.

11 - Nelson College

A good bounce back win for Nelson College who needed to get some confidence back after a shock loss last week. Winning 43-3 against Roncalli Combined is a boost for the team going into this week's games.

12 - Sacred Heart College

Even though Sacred Heart have lost their first two games they still hold their spot in the Top 15 because they lost to two Top 10 teams by under three points. Sacred are actually looking stronger then I thought this year.

13 - Auckland GS

A great win by the Grammar young boys over Kelston and I think they are ready for this year to prove me and others wrong. We are going to see an exciting team this year.

14 - Tauranga Boys College

Tauranga BC went to work and really made Francis Douglas MC feel the pain, keeping them scoreless and racking up 48 points of their own.

15 - Gisborne BHS

With six starters out due to injury and sickness I didn't expect Gisborne BHS to beat St Pats Silverstream but they almost pulled it off. Going down by a point to Silverstream you see them fall a spot in the ranking.

Results recap

Midweek action

On Wednesday, New Plymouth Boys High (20) beat Francis Douglas MC (10) in the most important game of both sides' seasons. New Plymouth won 21-15 with big performances from Thomas Murray Edwards at No.8, prop Tuterangi Anderson and William Guthrie at second five-eighth. All boys put their hands up in the game's decisive moments. First-five Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Open Side Josh Hopkins were the standout performers for Francis Douglas.

Francis Douglas also had to back it up and play Saturday, traveling to face Tauranga Boys College with only two days' rest. Tauranga took advantage of the tired legs, winning 48 - 0.

Down South

Southland Boys High made it two wins in four days after beating Mt Aspiring College 50-12 on Wednesday before downing John McGlashan College 26-13 on Saturday.

JMC won their midweek game over South Otago High School 57-7, but paid the price with a number of players missing with injury for their Saturday loss.

On Tuesday, Otago Boys High School (5) will play Kings High School (21), helping us sort through the Southern rankings.

Tuesday 12.30: Otago BHS (5) vs Kings HS (21) (Otago BHS, Dunedin)



St Kents open with win

Our top ranked team St Kentigern College played their first competition game and edged Sacred Heart College 20-19 on Saturday.

Auckland Grammar School (15) beat Kelston Boys High School (6) 23-7 and the young side will move up towards the top 10 in our rankings.

King's College (3) beat Tangaroa College 48-0 in an easy romp over the newcomers. De La Salle College picked up some points beating Dilworth School 16-6 in what I expected to be a more one-sided affair.

In the Waikato, Hamilton Boys High (7) beat St Peter's School in Cambridge 45-14, with the scoreline blowing out in the second half. Hamilton are typically slow starters and like trying out different combinations and looks, and Saturday was that kind of game for them.

The Super 8 is shaping up as a tough comp with Rotorua Boys High School (4) beating Wesley College 31-7 and winning the "Grinter Cup".

The Rotorua forwards were on fire, controlling pace, as well as the ruck area and playing solid defence.

Hastings Boys High School (2) beat Scots College (9) 20-19 in Gisborne.

In North Harbour, Westlake Boys High (22) showed some real power and level difference by beating Manurewa High School 53-0.

Manurewa is a very strong team packed with talent, so this was an impressive win by Westlake.

Other results

Orewa College 27 Massey High School 10, Whangarei Boys High School 28 Rosmini College 10, Rangitoto College 17 Takapuna GS 14, Shirley Boys High School 38 Lincoln Combined 3, St Andrews College 30 Malborough Boys College 24.