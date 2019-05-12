Kiwi Adam Levy was joining Manchester City in celebrations today after the ending to the England Premier League season.

Levy beat out more than six million entrants to win the official fantasy game on the Premier League website.

He wins a seven-night holiday in the UK along with VIP tickets to two Premier League games next season.

In a Manchester City like run, Levy held top spot for the last 10 weeks and closed out the competition with 70 points today helped by having City goalscorers Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte in this side.

6,324,237 people entered the competition this year.