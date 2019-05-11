A stunning 60-metre strike by substitute Amy Antoine Roine earned Hienghene Sports a historic first-ever OFC Champions League final win.

Roine's spectacular long-range effort was the defining moment in Saturday's all-New Caledonia final against AS Magenta in Noumea, clinching a famous 1-0 win.

Six minutes after coming on, substitute Roine collected a clearance from well inside his own half, spotted Magenta goalkeeper Steeve Ioxee off his line, and let fly from behind the centre circle.

"Any player, whether on the field or not, is important and we were clear that they couldn't just be spectators. He showed that he listened, he scored a great goal and we had an impressive goalkeeper too. It was a great final," Hienghéne coach Felix Tagawa said.

"It's a huge moment for the club, and for the country too. I hope that it will continue, we know we've won, what we've done in winning this match. It's been a long journey, today we were patient, we know how to bounce back."

Saturday's final was the first since Australia left Oceania in 2006 not to feature a New Zealand side. Auckland City and Team Wellington both bowed out at the semifinal stage.