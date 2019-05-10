Andrew Calder has two reasons to look forward to this winter more than last year.

One is an increased tolerance to the cold, the other is the likelihood of better books of rides.

And the second of those factors could see him join the 1000-win club by the end of the year.

This time last year Calder had only just returned from a successful stint in Macau which gave him some great opportunities but didn't exactly prepare him for winter back home in New Zealand.

Advertisement

"Having been back a year with a winter under my belt I think this one will be easier," jokes the 36-year-old.

Another reason is the residual rides from last winter, horses who have been waiting for wetter tracks who Calder handled last winter and is now thrilled to be getting back on.

Two of them, Azaboy (Rotorua Cup) and Back In A Flash (ISCL Rotorua Stakes) give Calder a legit shot at a group three double this afternoon, both favourites with TAB bookies.

That is partly because they ploughed through the surprise heavy track at Rotorua on April 22 so come into their tougher assignments today fit and with no concerns over the Slow8 posted last night.

"I think it will suit them both and horses like these are one of the good things about heading into my second winter back, getting on horses I rode last winter."

Azaboy meets some hardened old stayers in the Cup but as the winner of four of his 12 starts gets in well enough at the weights, a crucial advantage in staying handicaps in the last couple of years. "I would have preferred him to be on the minimum 53 (instead of 54.5kgs) but he is well enough in and I can see him being in the first four or five early, which is often an advantage at Rotorua."

The race is a decent step up for Azaboy, trained by Calder's father-in-law Richard Collett, with a Sydney Cup runner-up in Zacada and stablemate Highlad, Awapuni Gold Cup winner Jacksstar and the under-rated Roger That among his rivals.

Back In A Flash might be an even better chance against the mares as she aqua-planed over the Rotorua wet last start to win by nearly seven lengths.

"She is one of those horses that feels like she is running the same sectionals on wet tracks as she does on dry," explains Calder.

"So she has to be a good chance. I think they were waiting for the tracks to get wet last start and we saw what she did there so the Slow8 won't bother her as much as some of them."

Exactly how the track is playing by that stage of the day could be a key punting consideration with Back In A Flash looking to have an advantage drawn barrier four with many of the other favourites drawn wide.

But that could be reversed by more rain or if the inside lanes get chopped up during the day. Calder also hopes ballot O'Angel sneaks into race two today. "She was okay last start and actually ran third in the Rotorua Stakes last season so she would be an each way chance."

With 758 New Zealand wins and over 200 overseas Calder hopes a good winter can catapult him toward 1000 career wins by the end of the year.

So what are the key differences between riding in Macau and back home, two places that could hardly be more different?

"In Macau there were a lot less horses and obviously only one track so it was a lot easier to do the form and you knew the horses," explains Calder. "Whereas here it takes more work on the form and to be honest even then you are sometimes only guessing.

"But we (wife Natasha) came home because we wanted to raise the kids here and it is great to be back.

"It was a good experience riding overseas but you do miss your friends, family and the lifestyle here. Everything is just more familiar."

Like the winner's circle at Rotorua might be today.

Andrew Calder

Age: 36

Record: 962 career wins.

Breakdown: 758 in New Zealand, 183 in Macau, 20 in Singapore and one (a listed winner) in Sydney.

Today: Rides the favourite in both group three races at Rotorua today.