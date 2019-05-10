For boutique thoroughbred nursery Sunlight Trust, this has been a week to remember.

The group, made up of Murray and Marg Hardy along with Mills Reef Winery founder Paddy Preston, celebrated a win in their colours at Matamata on Wednesday by Caballero, which followed a dominant trial victory at Cambridge earlier in the week by an unnamed Jimmy Choux filly.

But the clear highlight came in Adelaide last weekend, where Princess Jenni surged out of a traffic jam to win the Gr.1 Schweppes Oaks (2000m) at Morphettville.

The talented daughter of High Chaparral has now won four of her six starts and more than A$500,000 in prizemoney for owners Tony and Lynn Ottobre and their son Mick.

"This week has been a bit of a purple patch," Murray Hardy said. "It's a game of patience and a lot of time investment, but it's all worth it when you get results like that.

"Marg, Paddy Preston and I make a good little team and we're very passionate about it.

"It was very special to see Princess Jenni win the Oaks on Saturday. We've built up a nice friendship with her owners, so we're getting a lot of enjoyment out of following her career. She's a very nice filly."

Princess Jenni, who was a $120,000 yearling purchase at Karaka, is the second Group One winner bred by the Sunlight Trust.

The first was Veloce Bella, who won the Gr.1 International Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa.

"We've also produced some other good performers in recent years like New Universe and Tavisan," Hardy said. "Our focus has been on building a small, boutique nursery with some quality bloodlines. It's exciting that we're starting to kick some goals."

- NZ Racing Desk