Camille Kostek has been announced as a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl.

The model and former New England Patriots cheerleader, who is dating recently retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, is one of three solo covers, and is joined by several sports stars in the pages of the swimsuit edition of the magazine.

Camille on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Photo / Sports Illustrated

The swimsuit edition of the iconic magazine has been an annual feature since 1964.

Supermodel Tyra Banks and football star Alex Morgan also have their own covers.

Advertisement

Other sports stars that feature in the issue include three-time Olympic alpine skiing gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and UFC star Paige VanZant.

The 27-year-old Kostek told The New York Post in 2017 that she was inspired to pursue modelling by fellow SI cover girl Kate Upton's 2011 issue.

"This is a model in a bikini I could relate to … she had these bikini bottoms and had a little love handle," Kostek said.

Kostek has spoken in the past about how the curvy nature of her body turned off modeling agents when she started out.

"A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue," said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day.

"In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time pursuing her own dreams. She is a star on the rise."

Kostek, who made her debut in last year's magazine, said landing her own cover left her "speechless."

"This is something that has left me shaking in my shoes," Kostek said on GMA.